Fatal crash claims life of Russellville teen

(WBKO) -- An 18-year-old died in a car wreck on Saturday, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and Russellville Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 68 Bypass and KY 79 N (Morgantown Road).

The investigation found that 18-year-old Caleb Jenkins of Russellville was driving a 2004 Mazda RX8 and tried to turn left across U.S. 68 Bypass onto 79 N (Morgantown Road).

According to the investigation, Jenkins entered the path of a freightliner tractor-trailer combination unit driven by Charles Scarbrough of Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Deputies say Jenkins' car hit the tractor-trailer and he was pronounced dead on scene by the Logan County Coroner's Office.

Scarbrough was unharmed, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still under investigation.

 
