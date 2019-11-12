Fatal crash in Warren County; local officials unable to identify body

One unknown person died in a fiery crash on Monday night.

Near 10:30 p.m. on November 11, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to an injury collision.

They say it happened in the 11,000 block of Glasgow Road.

Through investigation, deputies determined a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Glasgow Road when it left the roadway, struck a rock wall and overturned before finally coming to rest in the roadway.

It's not known what caused the driver to veer off the road.

The Sheriff's Office says a second vehicle was traveling westbound on Glasgow Road and struck the Impala as well.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office tells us it was not possible to identify the driver because the car had been so engulfed in flames. The body has been sent to Louisville for an autopsy, and the Sheriff's Office is working to determine who the victim is.

The investigation is ongoing.