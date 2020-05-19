Fatal house fire claims mother and daughter in Greenville

A mother and daughter have died as the result of a house fire Tuesday morning.

Kentucky State Police say they were called around 5:10 a.m. in reference to a fatal house fire in the Greenville community.

KSP arson investigators and Post 2 detectives responded to the scene, where they discovered that 30-year-old Kristina Y. Pyszka and her 3-year-old daughter were in their home on Wilson Street when the fire started.

KSP says Kristina Pyszka was pronounced deceased on scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office. Her daughter was taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, but did not survive.

Kentucky State Police says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is believed the fire originated in one of the home's bedrooms. The fire remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected.