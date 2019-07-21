Fatal motorcycle accident on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green Sunday morning

A man was killed Sunday morning after hitting another vehicle while on a motorcycle on Interstate 65 near the 20 mile marker in Bowling Green.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call of a two vehicle injury collision involving a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle, at 1:50 Sunday morning.

KSP says preliminary investigation indicated that Cody Glass, 32, of Glasgow, KY was operating a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle, and was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 when his vehicle struck the rear of a commercial vehicle.

The commercial vehicle, a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer combination, was being operated by Thomas J. Baker (42) of Prattville, AL and was also traveling northbound on Interstate 65.

Cody Glass was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Detective Mike Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Alvaton Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Medical Center EMS, Warren County Coroner’s Office, and The Kentucky Department of Transportation.