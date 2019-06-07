Fatal shooting in Hopkinsville claims life of man

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- A fatal shooting in Hopkinsville claims the life of one man.
Police responded to Greenville Road for a shooting when they got there they found Amareya Freeman unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officials say Freeman was later pronounced dead at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Police then found Anshanique Leavell in possession of a stolen handgun.
Authorities say during an interview Leavell admitted shooting Freeman.
She is facing a murder charge.