Fatal shooting in Hopkinsville claims life of man

A fatal shooting in Hopkinsville claims the life of one man.

Police responded to Greenville Road for a shooting when they got there they found Amareya Freeman unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials say Freeman was later pronounced dead at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

Police then found Anshanique Leavell in possession of a stolen handgun.

Authorities say during an interview Leavell admitted shooting Freeman.

She is facing a murder charge.

