Fatal wreck on I-65 shuts down interstate for hours

Details are still limited as accident reconstructionists work to determine exactly what happened.

Kentucky state trooper Daniel Priddy told 13 news a 4-car collision occurred just before 7:00 p.m. Friday between the 54-and 55-mile markers of I-65. Trooper Priddy said three passenger vehicles and a commercial semi were involved. He said one person was killed in the wreck, and several others were taken to the hospital, but none of them suffered serious injuries.

Kentucky Transportation officials expected the southbound lanes of I-65 in the Horse Cave and Cave City area to be shut down for hours.

