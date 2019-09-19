Father blames school after son with autism ends up handcuffed by Calif. deputies

A California father says he’s considering legal action after his 11-year-old son, who has autism, was able to run away from his middle school for a third time.

Trevor Hibbert, the father of 11-year-old Abraham, says he is not upset with deputies for putting his son in handcuffs. He says they kept him safe when his school could not. (Source: Trevor Hibbert/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Trevor Hibbert found his 11-year-old son Abraham Hibbert handcuffed and sitting in the back of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol car Monday.

The boy, who has autism, had a meltdown and ran away from Endeavour Middle School.

Hibbert says he is not upset with deputies for putting Abraham in handcuffs. He instead blames school officials for not providing a secure campus. He says this is the third time the 11-year-old has run away.

“Apparently, he kicked somebody who was a staff member and then was able to leave campus and get almost a mile away,” Hibbert said.

The father says the sheriff’s department kept Abraham safe when the school could not.

“I only know the officers that were on scene understood autism, cared for him, looked after him until I got there,” he said.

Hibbert says he’s now speaking out and sharing video of what happened to Abraham on behalf of his son and all the other kids in the district who have special needs.

“I'm calling you out. Our children deserve better,” said Hibbert at a school board meeting.

After the meeting, Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers said the district has done everything to provide for Abraham and will try to work with his family.

“While we are completely committed to his safety and his education, we are also very mindful of the safety of our staff. So, we’re trying to balance all of that out and make sure everyone is doing what they need to do,” she said.

Hibbert says he is considering legal action.

