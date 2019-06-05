Father of former Auburn football player, Philip Lutzenkirchen, speaks to WKU football team

Western Kentucky University football players left workouts Wednesday with a powerful message.

It has been more than five years since Philip Lutzenkirchen, former star tight end at Auburn University, died in a single-car accident during after an early morning of bad decisions.

His father Mike has dedicated his life to educating youth on distracted driving around the country. Wednesday the Hilltoppers football team received that message.

Phillip died after getting into a vehicle after drinking with friends in June of 2014.

Since his death, his father has created the Lutzie 43 Foundation, keeping his jersey number 43 alive with the objective to inspire young people to make better decisions as drivers and friends.

His story resonated with several WKU players.

"Seeing that his son was a football player, seeing that the car crash can happen to a football player, obviously anything can happen to us. We're not immortal," said Devon Key, WKU safety.

"Phillip was as recognized at Auburn for what he did on the field as he was off the field and he just had a giving heart and candidly the simplest answer is that I don't want other parents in my shoes," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Phillip's dad.

He says Phillip lived a great life and did things the right way, but that weekend [he died] he became undisciplined and it just goes to show "whether you're white or black, you're a college football player or not, you're a 4.0 student or a 2.0, from where I am from you either say roll tide or war eagle, it doesn't matter, there is no discrimination when you have a serious of poor decisions. Phillip lost his life."

Mike says he confidently believes Phillip would be proud of the message he spreads across the country.

The foundation's motto for young students and athletes is to "live like Lutz, love like Lutz, and learn from Lutz," reflecting the desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death.

