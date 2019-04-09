Meeting scheduled for indoor tennis court and hockey rink feasibility

Warren County Parks and Recreation is hosting a public meeting for the feasibility study of an indoor tennis complex and an indoor ice rink here in Bowling Green.

This will be the second meeting to discuss the public interest in both potential facilities.

The idea for an indoor hockey rink began due to the rise in popularity of the SOKY Ice Rink during the winter months and the success of inline hockey in Bowling Green.

Chris Kummer of Warren County Parks and Rec. says they had two different groups approach them that were interested in hockey and tennis.

Kummer wants everyone to come out and support the study to make one or both facilities a reality.

"Gathering input from the citizens of what they thought about those future projects if they were ever to come about. Is there enough public demand, enough public support for those types of projects so that's where the study is leading us," said Kummer.

The meeting is at the Administrative Office on Thursday, April 11 at Basil Griffin Park at 2055 Three Springs Road from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

In May, Lose and Associates, the company providing the study, will give a formal presentation to the Warren County Fiscal Court at 9 a.m. to go over the findings of this study.

From there, Warren County Government will decide whether or not to proceed with the findings.