Feasibility study examines future of ice skating complex, tennis center in Warren County

For several months community members and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department have been exploring the idea of building an ice-skating complex and a tennis center in Warren County.

To better gague if the two facilities would do well in Warren County officials with Lose Design conducted a feasibility study.

Friday, officials with Lose Design presented their findings to the Warren County Fiscal Court.

"Well the development cost for the ice center is approximately 25 million," said Chris Camp, President, and CEO of Lose Design. "The development cost for outdoor and eight indoor courts is approximately 18 million."

Community members in support of these facilities told 13 News there is a growing demand for each.

"Warren Central didn't have a [tennis] team last year, they do this year," said Martina Fee, a tennis player and supporter of the tennis center. "Some of our high school teams now have JV teams where they were barely able to fill a varsity team in previous years."

Though the price tag is high, officials believe these projects could bring in millions in revenue.

Officials estimate the ice skating complex could attract around 22,000 people and generate more than one million dollars in revenue by year 5.

As for the tennis center, officials estimate it could see 7,000 visitors and generate 600,000 dollars in revenue by year 5.

The increased people coming to use these facilities could benefit the entire county.

"I mean the visitors who would come to Warren County by year five the ice center is projected to bring in 2.1 million dollars in new local spending," said Camp.

Outside of the money spent at the facilities, those coming to Warren County to use them will also spend money on hotels, restaurants, and shopping.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the fiscal court needs financial partnership in order to make these projects happen.

The local tennis community is focused on finding a solution to their current dilemma.

"We have a group of people that travel to Owensboro, Nashville, and Louisville to play indoor tennis from October through March," said Fee.

The Warren County Fiscal Court will further review the findings of the feasibility survey and meet again next month to update the community on if they can move forward with these projects.

