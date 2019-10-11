Federal loan to help expand rural broadband in Butler, Logan, Muhlenberg counties

A local telephone company will be receiving a hefty federal loan to expand broadband access for rural Kentuckians.

Congressmen Brett Guthrie (R - 2nd District) and James Comer (R - 1st District) announced Friday that Logan Telephone Cooperative will be receiving a loan of over $34 million to help out parts of Butler, Logan and Muhlenberg counties.

It will be used to upgrade a "fiber-to-home" telecommunications system.

Comer said thousands of residential and business customers will have access to higher-speed broadband internet with the help of this loan.

The loan amounts to $34,453,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

“Expanding rural broadband access is one of my top priorities as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee,” Congressman Guthrie said in a press release. “This loan from the USDA Rural Development program will make it possible for Logan Telephone to continue its fiberoptic upgrades and expand service for rural Kentuckians."

“High-speed communications technology means more educational and economic opportunities for rural communities like those in Logan and Muhlenberg counties who are counting on access to critical infrastructure like this," Congressman Comer continued in the release.