Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland partners with Anthem to help address hunger in Kentucky

The last Wednesday of every month Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland takes over Lampkin Park in Bowling Green.

Volunteers team up bagging and boxing items providing hundreds of families with free groceries.

"You know it is technically the 28th of the month so for a lot of folks that means it might be at least a week before that next check comes in and so hopefully this is going to help them stretch those food dollars even further," said Monica Ruehling, Community Communications and Marketing Coordinator for Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland.

This month is extra special as Feeding America partnered with Anthem, who donated more than 100,000 dollars to address hunger in Kentucky.

Wednesday morning the rewards of that partnership went directly to the community as volunteers provided fresh produce with the grocery distribution.

"And we know the health of our members goes way beyond providing quality healthcare, it deals with sort of the issues that they face every day in their lives and access to quality, healthy food is an issue for many in Kentucky and we're happy to be a part to help solve that," said David McNichols, President of Medicare for Anthem, Central Region.

Officials believe around 50 volunteers came out to help bag and box items.

They estimate they provided food to around 500 households.

"The efficiency of the team, the number of volunteers, is fascinating to watch and I've never seen it to where it's a drive-through before and so it's incredibly efficient," said McNichols. "The amount of food that is being handed out and the number of lives being touched it's overwhelming."

Carrots, tomatoes, cantaloupe, pasta, peanut butter, and canned vegetables. They are more than just groceries, for those in need it means a happy child and a relieved parent not fearing where their next meal is coming from.

"You know we're finding that in our 42 counties we have 1 in 7 adults that are food insecure and that means they just don't know where that next meal is going to come from, but there's 1 in 5 children," said Ruehling.

For more information about Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland call (270) 769-6997.