Feeding America donates food to Warren County families

Local organizations continue to do their part to help serve the Warren County community during this time of need. Today Feeding America in connection with Warren County Parks and Recreation as well as United Way of Southern Kentucky came together this morning to feed families in our community.

Cars lined up at Ephraim White Park from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. to receive enough food to feed their entire family. Every item is a certified USDA commodity. This includes frozen meat, fresh fruit, and milk.

This is the second food bank giveaway by Feed America here in Warren County in as many weeks. Last week over 800 families were supplied with food. Today 600 families had the opportunity to receive food.

Feeding America will have another food giveaway this Friday, April 3rd at Michael O. Buchanon Park from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. CST. to serve the southern part of Warren County.