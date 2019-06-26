Feeding America truck delayed at Lampkin Park

Today at Lampkin Park’s monthly Feeding America distribution, services were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The food truck from Feeding America broke down, causing over 500 Warren County families to wait in the scorching heat in a long line with no available exit.

On the last Wednesday of each month, Feeding America in conjunction with Mount Zion Baptist Church and other volunteers, hand out the food to designated families that have signed up for the program.

Mt. Zion has been partnering with Feeding America for the past 4 years and Mt. Zion’s pastor says this opportunity was a great way to meet the needs of their community.

John C. Lee Jr., Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, says “Matthew 25 gives kind of give direction to our ministry where he says I was hungry and you didn't feed me I was naked and you didn't clothe me I was in prison you didn't come see me so we just kind of use that as one of our guides in terms of the ministries. We had a little hiccup today unfortunately the truck broke down and so kind of threw us back but I tell you we have such as you can tell we got such an awesome team and they just jump right in.”

If you or someone you know who could benefit from this program or want to volunteer, call Amber Lyvers at 270-735-1407 or email alyvers@feedingamericaky.org