Feeding America helps GM employees on day 18 of strike

Across the nation, the UAW strike against General Motors continues going strong as thousands of employees will soon enter week three of the strike.

"It's stressful when you've got a situation like this, but they're strong," said Jack Bowers, Local 2164 President.

Thursday marks day 18 of the strike and officials say GM employees across the nation are feeling a financial strain.

"There are hundreds of people in our membership and thousands nationwide that I guarantee they are feeling, you know, at least a little bit of pressure," said Bargaining Chairman Jason Watson.

Instead of an assembly line building cars, Thursday afternoon dozens of union members spent their day loading cars with groceries.

"We have chicken, we have pork, we have tuna fish, we have beef stew, we have some fresh vegetables, we have potatoes, we have fresh fruit, apples," said Jamie Sizemore, Feeding America Chief Executive.

Feeding America traveled from Elizabethtown for an emergency food pantry distribution prepared to feed around 500 households.

"But one of the things we provided today to them was also a list of food pantries and distribution points in the county where they live," said Sizemore. "We've got a lot of workers that were here today from surrounding counties who need food. "

Officials say negotiations continue between the union and GM, but so far the proposals for new contracts have been less than what the union wants.

"Mediocre offers, we're not -- that's not going to be entertained," said Watson. "We're here, we mean business, and we're going to get the needle going in the other direction."

Recently, a second group of about 60 transfers moved to Bowling Green to join the new second shift at the Corvette plant. More transfers are expected to come, but officials with 2164 believe their transfer may be postponed.

Bowers and Watson told 13 News they are thankful for the community support, adding the positive response helps alleviate stress from union members.