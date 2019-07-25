Feeding America hosts Backpack Program Conference in Bowling Green

One in five children in Kentucky are food insecure. During the week students are able to eat lunch and breakfast at school but may not have enough food on the weekends.

The Backpack Program provides food for children to take home at the end of each school week.

"So this Backpack Program is actually a way to get 12 to 15 items, food items in their backpacks very Friday. So that they can use those as a meal or snack through the weekend until they get back to school Monday" according to Monica Ruehling the marketing and communications coordinator for Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland

Lavonda Satterfield, a driver and volunteer for the Warren County backpack program said "We serve almost 500 every year with these backpacks. To see a child put the backpack in their backpack not only shows them that somebody cares but it shows them that I don't have to worry about what I'm going to eat tonight".

There are 34 counties in Kentucky that participate in the Backpack Program.

