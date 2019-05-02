Feeding Our Children: WCPS School Bus Cafe

The Warren County Public School Summer Feeding Program began in 1994 at Warren Elementary, when Doris Pruitt saw a need to feed children breakfast and lunch during summer vacation. It has grown tremendously since then, adding more sites, and four years ago, debuting the School Bus Cafe.

Usually when the bus horn honks, it's time to go to school. But in the summer, it means "Lunch is here!"

"Y'all enjoying the summer?"

"So it's really neat when you come on the bus," says Melissa Smith, manager of the WCPS Summer Feeding Program. "You've got benches on there. You got seats on there. And you actually get to eat your meal on the bus. Sometimes the bus gets so full we have a canopy that we pull out and we have blankets on the ground so some of our sites get over full which is great!"

This is the 25th year for the Warren County Public Schools Summer Feeding program. They added the School Bus Cafe four years ago, and just since then, they have served 30,000 meals on it.

"We start at Russell Sims Aquatic Park," says WCPS Food Services and Nutrition Director Gina Howard, "and we go to Lee Point. We go to over to Northbrook over on Louisville Road, back on Lovers Lane, then to Shive Lane and we end our route at Blue Lake Street right behind the Ford dealership there."

The bus runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from June 3rd through July 26th.

"We like to serve as much fresh fruit as possible," Smith says. "Summertime's a great time to get that fresh fruit to those kids to get those nutritions that we need for them. We try to serve the watermelon, apples, oranges, bananas. Sometimes those are harder for some to get hold of than others."

"One neat thing is that we have a bank of hot-holding equipment there," says Howard, "so we can on our bus serve pizza. We can serve corn dogs. We can serve chicken sandwiches and through our insulated containers they stay hot. Our milk stays cold in a, like a little freezer area that we have."

They have to make 200 meals between 6:00 and 9:30 a.m. because that's when the "School Bus Cafe" begins its rounds. Then they keep making meals if the bus needs any more later in the day... and for the walk-ins that show up at their on-site feeding locations, like right here at Jennings Creek Elementary.

"And so we also have other sites that we feed," says Smith. "Churches, groups, and different places can request meals. We actually prepare those also with that. And we will take them to those also."

"And we do know that there are some kids that might not have that meal provided for them if we weren't providing it," added Howard.

"Such a rewarding feeling being able to provide to the children of this community," Smith told me."To be able to make sure they're getting what they need so that they can grow. They can learn. And I'm very grateful that I'm able to do that."

School officials say on an average day they will feed 300 kids 18-and-under throughout Warren County. You do not have to be a Warren County resident to get a meal, and they say they want to expand their program to make sure all the kids who need a meal, can get one free from them.

