Felon arrested in Metcalfe County, charged with possession

A man and woman are behind bars after being charged with possession of firearms and marijuana.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office responded to Randolph Road Wednesday, November 27th in response to gunfire at around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies say felons were inside the home.

25-year-old Aaron Faukner, of Edmonton, was in possession of two loaded pistols which he had previously been firing in the home.

24-year-old Whitney Janes, of Edmonton, was in possession of a large bag of marijuana.

Several firearms were recovered from the home.

Faulkner is charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon. Janes is charged with possession of marijuana.

The incident is still under investigation.