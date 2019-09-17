Female found in Bowling Green woman's trunk

Bowling Green Police tell us they're working an investigation out in Millersville, Tenn.

They say a Bowling Green woman had been traveling south from town on Tuesday when she stopped for gas. It was there that she found a female in her trunk.

The female ran away from the scene and was located by Millersville Police officers in the area.

Bowling Green Police is handling the investigation and says they have processed the car. Detectives are working to learn why the female had been in the trunk.

