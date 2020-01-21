Woman dies after found outside of Todd County house fire

An unidentified woman has died after a house fire in Todd County.

On Monday night, Todd County Dispatch was notified of a house fire on State Line Road, just south of Allensville.

A separate call alerted them of someone lying on the ground outside of the home.

The Allensville Fire Department, Todd County EMS, Todd County Sheriff and Todd County Emergency Management were dispatched.

Fire personnel found a woman lying on the ground near the front porch. They say she wasn't breathing. She was moved to a safer location where officials performed CPR.

The woman was transported to Tennova Emergency Room in Clarksville where the victim was pronounced deceased.

Fire departments from Guthrie, Elkton and Olmstead also assisted.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim pending notification of the family.