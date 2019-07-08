Fewer Rain Chances For The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, July 8, 2019

The almost never-ending barrage of daily showers and thunderstorms may be easing off this week. A cold front will slip through Monday afternoon and evening with a few showers near the Tennessee border while another front slips through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. While each front will bring a few showers, they will also work to settle down rain chances and even usher in somewhat less humid air for a short time. Right now, the upcoming weekend looks sunny with some heat and humidity returning.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 90, Low 70, winds NE-6

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 91, Low 71, winds NE-4

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance of Thunderstorms

High 93, Low 73, winds W-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams