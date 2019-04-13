Fifth Annual Courageous Kids 6K Run & Backward Mile

Over 200 runners and walkers from Kentucky and Tennessee geared up at Chaney's Dairy Barn on Saturday for the Annual Courageous Kids 6k Run and Backwards Mile.

Early start runners and walkers were greeted by some special guest appearing at the annual 6k today.

Sarah Keltner of CCK says "every step they made whether it was for a forward step, a backward step, every step they made today was making a difference in the life of a child and is because of community events and fundraisers and the community coming out and showing their love and support for CCK, that will allow us to send more children to camp."

The Center for Courageous Kids has welcomed over 27-thousand medically fragile campers and their families since its opening in Scottsville in 2008.

This includes children and families from 48 states and 10 foreign countries

