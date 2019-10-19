Fifth annual Open Cockpit Day at the Aviation Heritage Park

The hoods were up and the cock pits were all open again for the 5th annual open cockpit day at the Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green.

For the first time in years all three men living, who have aircrafts dedicated in their name were at the park, General Dan Cherry, Arnie Franklin and Astronaut Terry Wilcutt.

"The last time that Dan and I and Terry Wilcutt were here it was when Terry was here when we unveiled and dedicated the T-38. So I haven't seen him for several years but he was very kind to come back and visit with us today. So it is very special for all of our visitors to be able to visit with Terry, Dan and I," said Arnie Franklin, retired USAF Colonel, Fighter Pilot.

Everyone attending the event got a chance to look in to the aircrafts the pilots had flown including the NASA T- 38, in which all astronauts have flown for training.

This includes one NASA Astronaut from Kentucky who got inspired by all the young people attending the event Saturday.

"It's great, Its inspiring for me because the reason they came up with this museum was to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in aviation,"said Terry Wilcutt, Astronaut

General Dan Cherry's aircraft is the first plane that started the park. Normally, planes that have been restored don't typically have all the buttons and switches but the park tries to get these aircrafts looking exactly like they did when they were flying.

"It means a lot to me to see the look on young people's faces just when they walk up and look at it like this. Most people say it's a lot bigger than I thought it would be and so that's good. It's good for adults too to really get a sense of what technology of the day was like back in the Vietnam era," said General Dan Cherry, retired USAF command pilot.

Maybe a few future fighter pilots or future astronauts were inspired by meeting these three heroes Saturday.