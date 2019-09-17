Final preparations before 40th Med Center Health 10K Classic on Saturday

It's a special year for the longest-running event in Bowling Green -- as the Med Center Health 10K Classic prepares to take off this Saturday.

It's the 40th year for the race, and they're commemorating it with some show-stopping medals for everyone who crosses the finish line.

Five lucky individuals will be drawn after the race for $1,000 prizes. Organizers encourages attendees to bring their ID's in order to be able to claim their prize.

At the end of the day, it's something event organizers say everyone can get involved in to improve your health and compete alongside your loved ones.

"This race we say is a race for everyone. And it really is. It's something the whole family can participate in. We have the 5k Walk/Run, the 10K Wheelchair Race, the 10K Classic, and then we have the Children's Classic," said Doris Thomas, the race director.

Organizers say so far 1,300 people have signed up.

"This event is something that we feel like goes along with our mission because its gets people out and active and we know that that is one of the things that is so important to improve the quality of life for the people in the communities that we serve," Thomas said.

Wednesday night is said to be the last day you can register online. Otherwise, you can register for the race at the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, or the early morning before the race.