Final ruling issued for additional ambulance service in Warren County

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has issued a final ruling against Greenview Hospital’s Certificate of Need application to establish an additional ambulance service in Warren County.

In a release sent by the cabinet they say the ruling was made due to Greenview not meeting application requirements, "It is apparent that Greenview Hospital’s application does not meet the legal requirements of current Certificate of Need regulations, and it was appropriately rejected by the Cabinet’s Hearing Officer."

The Medical Center also issued a statement in the final ruling.

“Med Center Health appreciates the Hearing Officer’s adherence to the law and we hope that Greenview Hospital will conclude, as the current Cabinet has stated, we do not have a public health crisis in Warren County and we certainly do not need another ambulance service in Warren County,” said Wade Stone, Executive Vice President of Med Center Health. “We call on those at Greenview Hospital and HCA, their parent company, to put this waste of time and resources to an end so that both hospitals can focus on providing the services that our communities actually need.”

TriStar Greenview responded to the ruling:

“TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital remains committed to providing residents with a choice in emergency services. Bowling Green is one of the fastest-growing cities in Kentucky, yet it has only one existing ambulance provider. This process has always been about greater access to care for all who work and live in Bowling Green. We hope to continue to work with all stakeholders to quickly address this vital need," said Andria McGregor, Marketing Specialist, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.