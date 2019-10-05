Finally A Good Chance For Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Saturday may have still felt like summer with highs in the upper 80's but temperatures round the region are about to get more fall like. Going into Sunday, a cold front slowly moves through bringing a chance for decent rain, thunderstorms, and possible a few severe storms. The rain will continue to move through into early Monday before clearing out. More seasonable weather with highs in the 70's, night time lows could get chilly down in the 40's. Another front move through late week and brings fairly cool air with highs towards the weekend in the lower 60's.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT:Isolated Showers and a few Thunderstorms

Low 65, winds S-10

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Some Possibly Severe

High 79, Low 54, winds SW-10

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Early, Then Clearing and Cool

High 66, Low 47, winds NE-9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams