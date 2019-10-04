Finally, Decent Rain Chances By Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, October 4, 2019

After four days in a row with record high temperatures - including the first three days of October - a change is FINALLY coming! Northerly winds behind a cold front that moved through Thursday evening will bring much cooler temps to our region Friday. A brief warmup Saturday will be followed by another system arriving Sunday. This one will bring us our best shot at beneficial rain in weeks. Some locations could even see up to an inch of rain! This will be followed by another shot of even cooler, more seasonal air that will keep us in the 70s much of next week and overnight lows in the CHILLY upper 40s!

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Much Cooler

High 80, Low 54, winds NE-13

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 63, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 79, Low 55, winds SW-7

