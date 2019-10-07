Finally, Our First Inch Of Rain In 40 Days!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, October 7, 2019

We finally picked up a half-inch of beneficial rain Sunday and will add to that again Monday. Some locations have already surpassed the 1" mark for the first time in over a month! The rains will move out by Monday afternoon leaving us clear and chilly with lows in the 40s Monday and Tuesday nights. Highs will warm under sunshine into the 70s and 80s by the middle of the week. Another system will approach by Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of colder air for the weekend!

MONDAY: Rain Ending By Afternoon, Clearing and Cooler

High 66, Low 47, winds NE-12

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 73, Low 49, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 57, winds E-4

