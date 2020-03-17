Financial analyst Dan Klein with advice during the COVID-19 pandemic

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has caused the stock market to be in a constant decline. Many of you at home may be wonder who will the plummeting market make an impact on your wallet? Financial analyst Dan Klein of Lockshield Partners tells us this could be a blessing in disguise for those who can play the long game.

"We never want to deploy short term money," says Klein, "but for people that have a longer time frame and those that have the risk tolerance to ride the ups and downs if you buy at a 30% drop the data is overwhelmingly positive."

Klein also says that every individual's financial planning reflects a lot of what is taking place with the virus. In the short run, things will be tough, but as long as we can avoid mistakes, in the long run, we will be much better off.