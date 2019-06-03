Fire at Scott Waste transfer station in Logan County

Mon 8:21 PM, Jun 03, 2019

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) Several local fire crews are working a fire at a Scott Waste transfer station off South Union Road in Logan County.

An employee tells 13 News the building was holding trash.

The Auburn fire chief says this building is likely a total loss. He said there are no reports of any injuries.

It's unclear what started the fire at this time. Auburn's fire chief said a front end loader was parked by the building and it could possibly be an ignition source but nothing is confirmed yet.

