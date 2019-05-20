Fire causes 'major loss' to Lake Cumberland's Conley Bottom marina

A large fire damaged parts of a popular marina on Lake Cumberland.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Conley Bottom Resort.

Video sent to our sister station WKYT by viewers shows large flames coming from the marina. Firefighters said there were no reports of any injuries.

Freddie Piercy, co-owner of the marina, says the fire destroyed the store and café. A houseboat used by the marina was also damaged.

No rental boats were damaged and the marina will be open for the Memorial Day weekend, Piercy said.