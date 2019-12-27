Fire damages home on Hope Street in Bowling Green

The Bowling Green Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire.

It happened around 5:15 am in the 800 block of Hope Street.

Seven units and 20 personnel responded to the scene.

"As we were responding, police had already gotten here and said that they did see fire showing so when we arrived we did have fire from the roof in the rear of the building," said Marlee Boenig, with the Bowling Green Fire Department.

This is what the scene looks like right now. This is a house fire on Hope Street in Bowling Green. BGFD on scene. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/ikEaeLAYU3 — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 27, 2019

Officials say because of the older structure of the home there were two ceilings, which presented some challenges to firefighters putting out the flames.

"So the fire was in between those two ceilings and we had to pull quite a bit of the initial ceiling to get to where the fire actually was," said Boenig.

Officials say two people were home at the time, but made it out safely.

Firefighters used salvage covers to protect items inside the home from further smoke and water damage.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the fire.