Fire destroys home on Hilton Court

A young Bowling Green family is recovering after their house caught fire in the middle of the night.

It happened just after midnight on Hilton Court on Old Louisville Road.

Josh Holloway says he was on his way to work when he got a call saying smoke was coming from his home. When he arrived back to his house, he says smoke and flames had taken over most of the house.

"So I just crawled all the way to the back of the house because our bedrooms are in the very back, all the way down the hallway. I yelled for her, she finally yelled back, but our smoke alarms actually did not go off," said Holloway.

Holloway says his wife got second degree burns on her leg, but was released from the hospital this morning.

"I got her out to safety and, you know, it's a duplex and we share... our apartment with the neighbor so we tried to get over there and make sure he was awake - he was asleep. [When] First responders got here... they got him out of his apartment, made sure we are all okay," added Holloway.

They say they lost most all the items inside their home, but are thankful to be alive.

Holloway says they are staying with family until they get back on their feet.