Fire in Bowling Green claims home, family was able to escape

A fire in Bowling Green claimed a family's home, but thankfully they were able to escape.

A little after 5 P.M. Wednesday evening, the Bowling Green Fire and Police Departments were called to a structure fire on Curd Drive off Morgantown road.

When officials arrived they found a house in flames. The family of four were able to escape with one person being taken to the hospital by ambulance after receiving burns to their hand and suffering from smoke inhalation.

"When we arrived there was heavy fire in the front of the building, but all four occupants were outside so they were out of the building we didn't have to worry about them being inside. We did have one person who had to be transported by EMS because they had burns to their hand but everyone else is safe and they're fine," said Marlee Boenig, with the Bowling Green Fire Department.

The house is a total loss. Neighbors tell 13 News one member of the home was a student, who lost all of their school supplies. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

While BGPD were out directing traffic during the fire, a young lady wanted the officers to have her pizza so they would stay warm while they are working.