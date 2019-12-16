Fire temporarily relocates residents at Hart County care facility

Residents at a personal care facility in Munfordville are settling back into their rooms after a fire temporarily displaced them.

Sunday evening the Munfordville Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Hart County Manor.

"The staff was cooking supper last night, just had a very small grease fire on the stove," said Mike Vaught, Owner of Hart County Manor. "The fire suppression system over the stove kicked in and put the fire out."

Firefighters told 13 News the damage was minimal and contained to the stove.

Because the fire alarm system was down, all 48 residents in the facility were temporarily relocated to the firehouse in Munfordville and the American Red Cross stepped in to help with an emergency shelter.

"Both our local emergency management and state emergency management were contacted," said Adam Sloan, Chief of the Munfordville Fire Department. "They came in and the American Red Cross came in and provided the cots for the residents to stay here and the Red Cross provided food."

Monday morning the state fire marshal inspected the facility and provided the all-clear for the residents to return to their room at 1 p.m.

Because of the damage to the stove, the kitchen is not in full use and officials say they will have meals catered at the facility until the damages are fixed.

"Just want to let everyone know that everybody is fine and the building is fine and as of one o'clock we will be back to business as usual," said Vaught.

Officials say Hart County Schools provided a school bus to transport the residents to and from the firehouse.