Firearm accidentally discharged at Bowling Green Lowe's

Bowling Green Police responded to a call of a firearm being discharged at Lowe's on Friday.

13 News was told it happened on aisle 23.

An employee said he had heard a pop sound, along with children screaming.

Bowling Green police say a customer had had a weapon in a holster. They say he was adjusting the weapon and it accidentally fired.

According to an employee, the gunshot appeared to have hit the man's groin and leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and details are limited.