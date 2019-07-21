Firefighters respond to fire at Columns apartment complex

The Bowling Green Fire Department confirms firefighters were called to a fire at Columns apartments at 1140 Kentucky Street on Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the department say the fire has been put out. Investigators are on scene trying to determine what happened.

An official with the fire department confirms there was one victim injured in the fire. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Also, that person's identity has not been released.

