Firework retail season begins in Bowling Green

The fireworks retail season is in full swing.

Firework tents are set up around town this week until after the 4th of July.

Skylite Fireworks is locally owned and operated for the past nine years.

Co-owner, Amy Burge says a lot of people wait until the last minute to buy their fireworks and said the rainy weather has made their job a little difficult.

"Well, even today it has been kind of a rough season. We have a product that cannot get wet so I know, we personally, at our five locations go to great lengths to keep our products dry. We secure them in closed trailers on our property, so it is quite a job trying to keep up with mother nature, but so far we've done a great job at doing that," said Burge.

Skylite Fireworks will continue to stay open through July 6th, it's located on Three Springs Road.

