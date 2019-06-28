Firework stands prepping for last weekend before holiday

The countdown to the Fourth of July continues as pop up firework booths stand at the ready with different ways to light up the sky.

Thunderdome Fireworks in Franklin says business has been going well so far, especially with deals and steals at the ready.

This weekend, they're expecting to see an even greater uptick in traffic.

"Everyone's already started to come in. We had customers waiting outside the tent saying, 'What time you guys open?' I said, 'I guess now!'" said Steven Whitney, store manager of Thunder Dome Fireworks. "They're starting to push this weekend because in the beginning of the week, you might get a little bit here and there, but at the end of the weekend, everybody's off doing something, got their checks and stuff and just ready to spend it on some fireworks."

As you celebrate this year, remember some rules for safety, like never holding lighted fireworks in your hand, or point or throw them at another person.

Be sure to keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off, or in case of a fire.