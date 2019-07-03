Fireworks safety tips and recommendations

Wednesday night is Thunderfest in Bowling Green, and Thursday is the 4th of July. While we celebrate, it's important to remember safety while shooting off fireworks.

People often forget eye protection and the clearance space allowed to safely set off commercial fireworks in public areas.

Commercial fireworks like bottle rockets and roman candles require a 200 foot clearance.

Many accidents happen due to repeated attempts at misfired or faulty fireworks.

When fireworks don’t light properly the first time, it’s important to soak them in water and dispose of them properly.

Marlee Boenig, Public Information Officer of the Bowling Green Fire Department, suggests to “take some time to prepare the area that you’re going to be launching them from, and one of the biggest things you can do is make sure you have a bucket of water that you can put those used fireworks in, that way they will get good and doused with water before you dispose of them and then also have a garden hose that is already charged and ready to go so that if there is an emergency you’ve already got a ready water source.”

It’s also important to remember there are different rules and regulations on the use of fireworks in the country than there are in the city.

Fireworks may only be used between the hours of noon and 10:00 p.m. on June 27th through July 3rd and on July 5th and between the hours of noon and 11:00 p.m. on July 4th.

It is also important to check differences between the Warren County regulations and Bowling Green city regulations based on where you live.

For more information on fireworks safety protocols and tips, visit www.bgky.org​