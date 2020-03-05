First 2020 Corvettes arrive at National Corvette Museum

12 new 2020 Stingray Corvettes were delivered to the National Corvette Museum on Thursday. 11 of those new cars will be ready for customer pick up, the 12th car will be used for the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park.

"They ship the cars over from Bowling Green assembly, and we bring them in here and clean them up and add on any parts like spoilers and ground effects and we put them out on the Museum floor," said Katie Ellison with the museum. "People can tune in via webcam and check out the beautiful cars, and then customers are going to start arriving."

For those who didn't purchase a car, you can still get a chance to drive one coming up at the end of March! Click here for more information.