First Day Of Fall To Bring Best Rain Chance In Nearly A Month

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, September 22, 2019

We ended Sunday the last official day of summer with some heat as highs topped out at 91°. A cold front dives in early Monday bringing us our only and slim chance at isolated rain showers, it will also bring more seasonable weather for a brief period. However, yet another round of late-season heat appears likely toward next weekend.

TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing

Low 70, winds SW-9

MONDAY: Isolated Early Showers then P/Cloudy & Cooler,

High 83, Low 55, winds NW-8

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable Temperatures

High 82, Low 58, winds N-3

