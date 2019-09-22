First Day Of Fall To Bring Best Rain Chance In Nearly A Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, September 22, 2019
We ended Sunday the last official day of summer with some heat as highs topped out at 91°. A cold front dives in early Monday bringing us our only and slim chance at isolated rain showers, it will also bring more seasonable weather for a brief period. However, yet another round of late-season heat appears likely toward next weekend.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing
Low 70, winds SW-9
MONDAY: Isolated Early Showers then P/Cloudy & Cooler,
High 83, Low 55, winds NW-8
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable Temperatures
High 82, Low 58, winds N-3
