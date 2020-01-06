First Full Week Of 2020: Warmer

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, January 6, 2020
Sunshine returned for Sunday along with temps in the 50s. A low-pressure system will move from the deep south and clip parts of eastern Kentucky with a slight chance of light rain or even a few flakes late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sunny skies return for Wednesday before a more potent system moves in Thursday and settles here all weekend bringing us rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms. Some locations could pick up over 3-inches of rain before ending causing further issues with flooding across South Central Kentucky.
MONDAY: Sunny and Mild
High 50, Low 32, winds NE-6
TUESDAY: Few Showers Before Sunrise, Then Mostly Sunny
High 50, Low 30, winds W-11
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 52, Low 36, winds SW-4
