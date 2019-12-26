First Round of Purples Holiday Classic Tournament

The Purples Holiday Classic began Thursday night at Bowling Green High School.

This is the sixth year they have hosted the event and six teams played in the first round.

The Bowling Green Purples took on the North Hardin Trojans Thursday in the first round of the Purples Classic.

They went into the game 4-3 as the Trojans came in 3-6.

The Purples came in after a win against Christian County, and they would dominate throughout the game as they were beating the Trojans 48-20 at the half.

The Purples would go on to win the game and advance to 5 and 3.

The next game of the night was a close one between the Greenwood Gators and Glasgow Scotties.

The Gators would come into the game 5 and 4, while Glasgow came in 4 and 6.

Both teams tied in rebounds with 22 apiece, however, Greenwood would come on top with the close win against Glasgow 55-53.

The Gators were led in points by Cade Stinnett, Marc Grant, and Noah Stansbury.

The Gators will now take on the South Warren Spartans Friday, December 27, at 5:45 p.m. at Bowling Green High School.

As far as some other high school boys games 13 Sports kept track of: the Station Camp Bison won their game against Franklin Simpson 47-45, while the South Warren Spartans won their game against Owensboro.

The Purples will take on the Bison on Friday at 7:30 at Bowling Green High School.