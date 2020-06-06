First Saturday for drop off boxes for absentee ballots in Warren County

Due to the coronavirus, the May 2020 Primary Election got moved to June 23.

The state of Kentucky recently launched a new website where you can register for an absentee ballot. You can drop off those ballots now at the Warren County Court House.

The Warren County Clerk announced that Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm you could drive by and place your ballots in their new dropbox.

According to the county clerk, they had a pretty good turn out on Saturday but they are still mailing out those ballots to those who registered online through the new portal.

"The ballots have just gone out. So far we have sent out like 11,000 ballots and we have another 3600 to send out. So people are just now receiving those so we wanted to set up down here today for anyone that already has received it they can drop it off," said Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk.

The drop off boxes will be placed outside for the next few Saturdays leading up to the election. They will be adding two more locations for the dropoff boxes next weekend.

When you arrive at the box all you have to do is place your ballot inside.

You can also bring your ballot by a courthouse window during the week to drop it off, however you will need to bring your driver's license with you.

They are also making appointments for in-person voting at the courthouse.

"If you have special needs of any kind that you don't want to go on the portal or you can't get out to the polling location at Phil Moores Park on election day you can make an appointment here at the office to vote. You will have to wear a mask to come in the building, We make them every 15 minutes," added Yates.

They will also be sanitizing everything in between voters.

On election day there will be one place to vote in person it will be at Phil Moore Park polls open at 6 am on June 23rd and will close at 6 PM.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is Monday, June 15.

To register for your absentee ballot online at the new portal click here.