First Tennessean with coronavirus flies through BNA; airport lists precautionary measures

The first case of coronavirus in Tennessee has been confirmed, and the Nashville International Airport (BNA) says they're further enhancing their efforts to prevent COVID-19.

According to a release by the airport, medical professionals report the affected person displayed no symptoms of the virus until several days after his arrival at BNA.

The President and CEO of BNA is part of the state's Coronavirus Task Force as appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. This task force will develop and execute additional precautionary measures and emergency response plans for the state.

BNA says they will continue to implement a 24-hour / 365-day cleaning protocol that complies with CDC guidelines.

In addition, the airport says restrooms are closed every two hours for cleaning and disinfecting of all touchpoints, using an EPA-approved cleaning agent with designated materials. Hand sanitizers are located outside each restroom and the security checkpoint, and are refilled every two hours. Airline gate areas are cleaned after the last flight, as well as routinely throughout the day. Ventilation systems are cleaned on a defined schedule, and cleaning staff wear disposable medical gloves.

BNA’s cleaning contractor has also implemented a nationwide training program that follows CDC guidelines. The newly developed training guide addresses proper cleaning procedures and identification of travelers with flu-like symptoms.

BNA also stated that all airlines have established protocols for employee practices, disease identification and cleaning of aircraft after each flight.

Nashville International Airport encourages the public to follow the prevention advice from the CDC such as thorough and frequent hand-washing, avoiding contact with anyone who is sick and covering nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.