First coronavirus related death reported out of Adair County

Adair County Judge Executive, Gale B. Cowan, confirmed Tuesday morning they had their first coronavirus related death overnight.

According to Cowan, the patient was a resident at Summit Manor Nursing Home, but was in the hospital when they passed away from complications related to the virus.

"Continue to pray for these patients, our front line works, and our community," said Cowan in a Facebook post.

He added, "We can’t stress enough the importance of staying home during this time. I know it’s hard, but we need to remember, the quicker we do what is ask of us, and stay home unless it’s an absolute necessity, the quicker this will be over."

Adair County has had three positive cases of COVID-19.