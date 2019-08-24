First fundraising event for the Make-a-Wish foundation in Bowling Green

Boilin' in BG was the first Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Bowling Green. Right now there are around six to eight kids in our area waiting for their wishes to be granted.

Boilin' in BG provided some good food and several auctions to help raise funds to help those kids make their wishes come true.

"So about a year ago we granted a wish and what I found out before I served on the board is that funds are coming from outside our area and I thought hey we can fundraise for our own kids in our own area," said Toby Baptiste, a board member.

There a few Make-a-Wish kids in attendance at the event Saturday, whos are waiting for their wish to go to Disney World to come true. For one Make-a-Wish kid, Zachary already had his wish granted. He got to meet motocross racer Ricky Carmichael.

"So I went to ricky Carmichael's house and it was the goat farm and we rode at the goat farm and went inside his house and we saw everything inside of his house," said Zachary.

Zachary also mentioned that wanted to meet Carmichael because he looks up to him and likes dirt bikes too.

If you would like to make a donation to Make-A-Wish here

