First museum-delivered 2020 Corvette picked up at the National Corvette Museum

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020 the National Corvette Museum celebrated the departure of the first museum-delivered 2020 Corvette. The Corvette will represent the first eighth generation Corvette ("C8") to be picked up through the Museum Delivery option.

When ordering a new Corvette, customers have the option to select option "R8C", designating their car for Museum pickup. The option is an additional $995 and includes a 'red-carpet' VIP experience, including signage welcoming the customers to the Museum, a guided tour of the Museum where their Corvette is on display (and plant tour when available), a quality and detailed orientation on the car followed by celebratory drive out of the Museum for photos. Delivery customers are provided with the opportunity to take a NCM Motorsports Park-owned Corvette for touring laps around the road course to round out their day.

Commemorative items that are incorporated into the program include the option to place a unique decal on the inside of the drivers' door jam to signify that the car was picked up at the Museum. Customers are presented with an individual one-year NCM membership, special lapel pin and a recognition plaque. R8C delivered Corvettes also feature a special license plate frame, and an interior nameplate with the customer's name, date of delivery and VIN inside the car. Exclusive NCM Delivery merchandise may be ordered by participants.

National Corvette Museum Chairman of the Board, Glenn Johnson, and his wife Andrea are the owners of the new Corvette (VIN 29).