First phase of Barren River Lake fish habitat restoration complete

The first phase of a three-year project to restore fish habitats on Barren River Lake is complete, representatives from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

The restoration project is a group effort between the Fisheries Division of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, volunteers, and agency partners.

For the first phase of the project, crews used a mixture of real and artificial trees on wooden pallets to attract fish to the Peter Creek arm of Barren River Lake. Those devices are meant to withstand rot and weathering.

Fisheries Division Director Ron Brooks said the collaborative effort demonstrates one of his group's priorities.

“I consider this really important in Kentucky,” Brooks said. “As our reservoirs age, they lose fish habitat. That is why I really like fish habitat restoration. We can see the benefits. It is amazing how fast fish populate those habitat structures after we put them in the lake.”

Brooks also credited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for helping the project.